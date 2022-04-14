Apexrom (APR) Tokenomics
Apexrom (APR) Information
APEXROM is actively expanding its ecosystem through continuous software development. This includes offering exclusive rewards like airdrops and in-game content for three mobile games via a Telegram mini-app. Furthermore, APEXROM supports new projects through its launchpad and is actively developing software solutions for education and e-commerce. Backed by a team with extensive experience in the crypto space, APEXROM (APR Token) has conducted thorough research and development to address key challenges within the cryptocurrency sector. Our goal is to become a major player in this space with your support. APEXROM (APR Token) emphasizes transparency and community ownership through a 90% decentralized structure. We prioritize maintaining the value of APR Token by implementing burning mechanisms and inflation prevention systems within our coin management strategy
Apexrom (APR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apexrom (APR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Apexrom (APR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Apexrom (APR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand APR's tokenomics, explore APR token's live price!
APR Price Prediction
Want to know where APR might be heading? Our APR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.