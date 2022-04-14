Apin Pulse (APC) Information

Apin Pulse is a fully decentralized, deflationary, community driven meme coin built on the Pulsechain blockchain and operates within the Pulsechain & PulseX ecosystem, offering scarcity, community-driven development, and censorship resistance.

Apin Pulse aims to foster widespread adoption and is driven by one of the largest and most enthusiastic community in the Crypto space, Pulse chain.

Apin Pulse is launched with no pre-sale and no transaction fees or hidden fees of any kind.

Liquidity locked for 369 years - https://www.team.finance/view-coin/0xBb101431d43b0E1fc31f000bf96826794806e0b4?name=Apin%20Pulse&symbol=APC&chainid=0x171

The $APC smart contract has been fully audited and 40% of the total supply was burned in a public burn - https://scan.pulsechain.com/tx/0x06b21bf6aa7b396fbb17ff6906c88ab8ed544ef72d187852301c0ac16b1af7ca That means next to zero risk to our users and community from potential bad actors.