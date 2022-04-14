Apin Pulse (APC) Tokenomics
Apin Pulse (APC) Information
Apin Pulse is a fully decentralized, deflationary, community driven meme coin built on the Pulsechain blockchain and operates within the Pulsechain & PulseX ecosystem, offering scarcity, community-driven development, and censorship resistance.
Apin Pulse aims to foster widespread adoption and is driven by one of the largest and most enthusiastic community in the Crypto space, Pulse chain.
Apin Pulse is launched with no pre-sale and no transaction fees or hidden fees of any kind.
Liquidity locked for 369 years - https://www.team.finance/view-coin/0xBb101431d43b0E1fc31f000bf96826794806e0b4?name=Apin%20Pulse&symbol=APC&chainid=0x171
The $APC smart contract has been fully audited and 40% of the total supply was burned in a public burn - https://scan.pulsechain.com/tx/0x06b21bf6aa7b396fbb17ff6906c88ab8ed544ef72d187852301c0ac16b1af7ca That means next to zero risk to our users and community from potential bad actors.
Apin Pulse (APC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apin Pulse (APC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Apin Pulse (APC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Apin Pulse (APC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
