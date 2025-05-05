Aquanee Price (AQDC)
The live price of Aquanee (AQDC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AQDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aquanee Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aquanee price change within the day is +0.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aquanee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aquanee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aquanee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aquanee to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aquanee: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.85%
-3.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AQUANEE is a real-time combat simulation game (SLG) for blockchain gamers. An eco that includes games, DEX, NFT markets, and an upcoming public chain are together with the project. AQUANEE is inspired by sea creatures, which allows players to hatch and cultivate pets and earn tokens (NEE).
