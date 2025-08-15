Aquarius Loan Price (ARS)
Aquarius Loan (ARS) is currently trading at 0.00040426 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ARS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ARS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARS price information.
During today, the price change of Aquarius Loan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aquarius Loan to USD was $ -0.0000571621.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aquarius Loan to USD was $ -0.0000830268.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aquarius Loan to USD was $ -0.0003264368420828231.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000571621
|-14.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000830268
|-20.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003264368420828231
|-44.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aquarius Loan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-8.53%
-8.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the Aquarius Loan? Aquarius Loan or Aquarius is a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to lend or borrow selected cryptocurrencies on Core chain. It establishes money markets by pooling assets together and algorithmically setting interest rates based on supply and demand of assets. To supply or lend crypto assets on Aquarius, users will have to deposit their crypto assets into the Aquarius protocol and it will be aggregated into a liquidity pool. Once users have made the deposit, they will receive aTokens in return. Users will start accruing interest by holding the aTokens. Once assets are supplied to Aquarius, users are allowed to use the assets as collateral. Based on the collateral factor of the assets deposited, users can start borrowing from Aquarius. Because Aquarius uses an overcollateralization model, you can never borrow more than what is collateralized. How is Aquarius Loan different from traditional finance? Aquarius behaves similarly to a bank but it is more easily accessible. To use Aquarius, users are not required to provide personal and private information. Anyone with an internet connection could sign up for Aquarius and start interacting with the protocol. All they need is some crypto assets stored on a crypto wallet like Metamask. In addition, the return rates for Aquarius are more attractive compared to traditional banks. For example, if you store money in a savings account, it will only generate a measly 0.05% APY. On the other hand, Aquarius would offer up to 10% APY depending on the assets supplied. History of Aquarius Loan. Aquarius team have launched the project in 2022 and in July 2023, they have made strategic partnership with CoreDAO, a DAO organization that is governing the activities of Core chain. Aquarius Team got official grant from CoreDAO to build the decentralized money market on Core chain. In August 2023, they partnered with SushiSwap to launch the protocol's native token ARS and the protocol started a full scale operation with the token launch. What’s next for Aquarius Loan? After the token launch and start of the full scale operation, Aquarius is now expanding it's ecosystem by bringing more users, utilities and funds to the protocol and to the Core chain from both inside and outside of Core chain. What can Aquarius token (ARS) be used for? ARS token is the platform's governance and utility token. Users are rewarded with ARS token for supplying and borrowing on the platform and they can also participate in governing activities of the protocol with ARS token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Aquarius Loan (ARS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ARS to VND
₫10.6381019
|1 ARS to AUD
A$0.0006185178
|1 ARS to GBP
￡0.0002951098
|1 ARS to EUR
€0.000343621
|1 ARS to USD
$0.00040426
|1 ARS to MYR
RM0.0017019346
|1 ARS to TRY
₺0.016514021
|1 ARS to JPY
¥0.05942622
|1 ARS to ARS
ARS$0.525012462
|1 ARS to RUB
₽0.032239735
|1 ARS to INR
₹0.0354455168
|1 ARS to IDR
Rp6.5203216678
|1 ARS to KRW
₩0.5614686288
|1 ARS to PHP
₱0.0230913312
|1 ARS to EGP
￡E.0.0195338432
|1 ARS to BRL
R$0.0021870466
|1 ARS to CAD
C$0.0005578788
|1 ARS to BDT
৳0.049137803
|1 ARS to NGN
₦0.6200297324
|1 ARS to UAH
₴0.01677679
|1 ARS to VES
Bs0.05417084
|1 ARS to CLP
$0.3901109
|1 ARS to PKR
Rs0.114486432
|1 ARS to KZT
₸0.21769401
|1 ARS to THB
฿0.0131101518
|1 ARS to TWD
NT$0.0121439704
|1 ARS to AED
د.إ0.0014836342
|1 ARS to CHF
Fr0.000323408
|1 ARS to HKD
HK$0.0031693984
|1 ARS to AMD
֏0.1549447728
|1 ARS to MAD
.د.م0.00363834
|1 ARS to MXN
$0.0075960454
|1 ARS to PLN
zł0.001475549
|1 ARS to RON
лв0.0017544884
|1 ARS to SEK
kr0.0038687682
|1 ARS to BGN
лв0.0006751142
|1 ARS to HUF
Ft0.1371735032
|1 ARS to CZK
Kč0.0084935026
|1 ARS to KWD
د.ك0.0001232993
|1 ARS to ILS
₪0.0013663988