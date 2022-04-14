Arata AGI (ARATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arata AGI (ARATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arata AGI (ARATA) Information ARATA AGI represents a revolutionary approach to decentralized artificial general intelligence, implementing a multi-agent system architecture on blockchain technology. This system enables autonomous, self-improving AI agents to collaborate and evolve within a secure, transparent ecosystem. ARATA Token Utility: Agent deployment and execution

Governance voting rights

Staking rewards

Network resource allocation

Arata AGI (ARATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arata AGI (ARATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.54K $ 27.54K $ 27.54K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.00M $ 7.00M $ 7.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.34K $ 39.34K $ 39.34K All-Time High: $ 2.81 $ 2.81 $ 2.81 All-Time Low: $ 0.00194257 $ 0.00194257 $ 0.00194257 Current Price: $ 0.00393443 $ 0.00393443 $ 0.00393443 Learn more about Arata AGI (ARATA) price

Arata AGI (ARATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arata AGI (ARATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARATA's tokenomics, explore ARATA token's live price!

