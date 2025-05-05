Arbidex Price (ARX)
The live price of Arbidex (ARX) today is 0.00444403 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ARX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arbidex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.33 USD
- Arbidex price change within the day is -0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Arbidex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arbidex to USD was $ -0.0009906373.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arbidex to USD was $ -0.0018465077.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arbidex to USD was $ -0.006487151738947892.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009906373
|-22.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018465077
|-41.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006487151738947892
|-59.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Arbidex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-0.87%
+2.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arbitrum Exchange is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Arbitrum . Compared to its competitors, Arbitrum Exchange allows the swapping of crypto assets with the lowest fees! Rewards from Yield Farming are among the most lucrative in the entire Arbitrum. Additionally, Arbitrum Exchange offers a unique feature that allows users to stake $ARX and earn 100% of the protocol revenue generated. And not only this but Arbitrum Exchange has no arbitrage bots, offering you the best rates.
