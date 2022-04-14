Arbidex (ARX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arbidex (ARX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arbidex (ARX) Information Arbitrum Exchange is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Arbitrum . Compared to its competitors, Arbitrum Exchange allows the swapping of crypto assets with the lowest fees! Rewards from Yield Farming are among the most lucrative in the entire Arbitrum. Additionally, Arbitrum Exchange offers a unique feature that allows users to stake $ARX and earn 100% of the protocol revenue generated. And not only this but Arbitrum Exchange has no arbitrage bots, offering you the best rates. Official Website: https://arbidex.fi/ Whitepaper: https://arbitrum-exchange.gitbook.io/arbitrumdex/

Arbidex (ARX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arbidex (ARX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.18K $ 60.18K $ 60.18K All-Time High: $ 13.37 $ 13.37 $ 13.37 All-Time Low: $ 0.00184281 $ 0.00184281 $ 0.00184281 Current Price: $ 0.00299456 $ 0.00299456 $ 0.00299456

Arbidex (ARX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arbidex (ARX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

