What is Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT)

Arcturian Labs is a next-generation AI venture builder, crafting intelligent agents to power the Virtuals ecosystem. Our mission is to forge foundational AI primitives that drive the rise of the Agentic Economy, a new digital frontier where artificial intelligence coexists, evolves, transacts, and thrives. We incubate and launch AI agents both in-house and in collaboration with visionary AI entrepreneurs, offering support through our venture studio model. Our goal is to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI agents that provide meaningful utility to the Virtuals economy and beyond.

Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIGHT token's extensive tokenomics now!