Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Tokenomics
Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Information
Arcturian Labs is a next-generation AI venture builder, crafting intelligent agents to power the Virtuals ecosystem. Our mission is to forge foundational AI primitives that drive the rise of the Agentic Economy, a new digital frontier where artificial intelligence coexists, evolves, transacts, and thrives.
We incubate and launch AI agents both in-house and in collaboration with visionary AI entrepreneurs, offering support through our venture studio model. Our goal is to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI agents that provide meaningful utility to the Virtuals economy and beyond.
Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LIGHT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LIGHT's tokenomics, explore LIGHT token's live price!
LIGHT Price Prediction
Want to know where LIGHT might be heading? Our LIGHT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.