Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Information

Arcturian Labs is a next-generation AI venture builder, crafting intelligent agents to power the Virtuals ecosystem. Our mission is to forge foundational AI primitives that drive the rise of the Agentic Economy, a new digital frontier where artificial intelligence coexists, evolves, transacts, and thrives.

We incubate and launch AI agents both in-house and in collaboration with visionary AI entrepreneurs, offering support through our venture studio model. Our goal is to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI agents that provide meaningful utility to the Virtuals economy and beyond.