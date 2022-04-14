Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Tokenomics

Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT)
Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Information

Arcturian Labs is a next-generation AI venture builder, crafting intelligent agents to power the Virtuals ecosystem. Our mission is to forge foundational AI primitives that drive the rise of the Agentic Economy, a new digital frontier where artificial intelligence coexists, evolves, transacts, and thrives.

We incubate and launch AI agents both in-house and in collaboration with visionary AI entrepreneurs, offering support through our venture studio model. Our goal is to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI agents that provide meaningful utility to the Virtuals economy and beyond.

Official Website:
https://www.arcturianlabs.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://arcturianlabs.gitbook.io/arcturianlabs

Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 60.18K
$ 60.18K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 120.37K
$ 120.37K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00012037
$ 0.00012037

Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Arcturian AI by Virtuals (LIGHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LIGHT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LIGHT's tokenomics, explore LIGHT token's live price!

Disclaimer

