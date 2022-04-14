Argocoin (AGC) Information

Devolved AI is a decentralized AI platform integrating blockchain to create a transparent, community-driven ecosystem. At its core is Athena AI, an open, people-powered LLM that ensures trust through on-chain data storage. The platform operates on its own Layer-1 blockchain, enabling collaboration where users contribute AI training data and are rewarded with $AGC tokens via the Proof of Value (PoV) Protocol.

$AGC is the native utility token that incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and supports ecosystem growth. Devolved AI aims to democratize AI, breaking corporate control and ensuring fair access to its benefits.