Devolved AI is a decentralized AI platform integrating blockchain to create a transparent, community-driven ecosystem. At its core is Athena AI, an open, people-powered LLM that ensures trust through on-chain data storage. The platform operates on its own Layer-1 blockchain, enabling collaboration where users contribute AI training data and are rewarded with $AGC tokens via the Proof of Value (PoV) Protocol.
$AGC is the native utility token that incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and supports ecosystem growth. Devolved AI aims to democratize AI, breaking corporate control and ensuring fair access to its benefits.
Understanding the tokenomics of Argocoin (AGC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
