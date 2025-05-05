aRIA Currency Price (RIA)
The live price of aRIA Currency (RIA) today is 0.00858093 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.98K USD. RIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key aRIA Currency Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- aRIA Currency price change within the day is -3.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.16M USD
During today, the price change of aRIA Currency to USD was $ -0.00028085224747925.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aRIA Currency to USD was $ +0.0070245663.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aRIA Currency to USD was $ -0.0023938083.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aRIA Currency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00028085224747925
|-3.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0070245663
|+81.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023938083
|-27.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of aRIA Currency: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-3.16%
+37.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Next generation Proof of Stake consensus – a Super Fast, peer 2 peer Electronic Cash System with a very low transaction fee. Be your own bank with full control of your digital assets. Or just hold for passive income. Bitcoin 2.0!
