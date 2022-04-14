Arky (ARKY) Tokenomics
Arky (ARKY) Information
Introducing $ARKY, the meme token inspired by Arky, the beloved dog of Hal Finney, a pioneering cryptographer and a potential founder of Bitcoin. $ARKY aims to celebrate the legacy of Hal Finney by being the first "Bitcoin dog" token. As a tribute to Finney's impactful contributions to the cryptocurrency world, $ARKY embodies the spirit of innovation and loyalty. With its unique position in the crypto community, $ARKY seeks to lead a legacy that blends the historical significance of Bitcoin with the vibrant culture of meme tokens, engaging enthusiasts and collectors alike to partake in a playful yet meaningful digital currency experience. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey with $ARKY, where legacy and fun meet in the crypto space.
Understanding the tokenomics of Arky (ARKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.