Arrow Token Price (ARROW)
The live price of Arrow Token (ARROW) today is 0.0171417 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 69.73K USD. ARROW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arrow Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Arrow Token price change within the day is -11.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.07M USD
During today, the price change of Arrow Token to USD was $ -0.00214273336072914.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arrow Token to USD was $ -0.0029416785.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arrow Token to USD was $ -0.0074281928.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arrow Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00214273336072914
|-11.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029416785
|-17.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0074281928
|-43.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Arrow Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-11.11%
+1.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arrow Markets is a decentralized options trading platform on Avalanche that aims to simplify and democratize options trading. It offers a user-friendly "Lite Mode" interface for novice traders and a "Pro Mode" for advanced traders. Its innovative RFE (Request for Execution) system enhances pricing efficiency and liquidity. Its native ERC-20 token $ARROW can be staked to earn rewards.
