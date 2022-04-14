Asap Sniper Bot (ASAP) Tokenomics

Asap Sniper Bot (ASAP) Information

Auto discord dex sniper BOT The fastest discord DEX (uniswap, pancakeswap ) sniper bot , Be the first to buy the next 1000X tokens. Features The fatest discord dex sniper bot.

New Token listing Manual Buy/Sell Auto-Buying Degen Vault Hold & Earn

Auto - Buying Automatically buy any token while asleep using Asap auto buying sniping feature. Degen Vault 20% of the taxed funds will be loaded in the bot which we will be used to ape into new tokens and share profits with holders .

Official Website:
https://asap.bot

Market Cap:
$ 17,00K
Total Supply:
$ 594,49M
Circulating Supply:
$ 594,49M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17,00K
All-Time High:
$ 0,00865169
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Asap Sniper Bot (ASAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Asap Sniper Bot (ASAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ASAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ASAP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

