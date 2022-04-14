ASIX (ASIX) Tokenomics
ASIX (ASIX) Information
Asix.dev represents a quantum leap in AI-driven trading and analytics, leveraging Hive-Minded Agents to process vast amounts of real-time market data. At its core, Agent Smith serves as the primary intelligence hub, constantly absorbing market data, analyzing trends, and coordinating a distributed network of specialized agents.
At the core of Asix.dev lies Smith, the central AI responsible for orchestrating a network of autonomous agents. These agents function as independent nodes, collecting data, analyzing patterns, and evolving through time to enhance their efficiency and accuracy.
Agent 001: Chaotic Intelligence Unit A specialized chaotic AI-powered system designed for crypto-related engagement. Agent 001 operates with dynamic personality shifts, reacting to market conditions with a unique blend of humor, sarcasm, and unpredictability.
🧠Neural Interface Versions: • Terminal V1: Neural Learning & Data Processing The initial phase serves as a neural bridge between users and the Hive-Minded Agents, featuring:
- Real-Time Market Analysis
- Sentiment Processing
- Neural Network Training
• Terminal V2: Autonomous Trading Matrix The evolved iteration introduces advanced autonomous capabilities:
- AI-Driven Trade Execution
- Quantitative Risk Management
- Neural Market Adaptation
• Market Execution Matrix Terminal V2 deploys advanced market execution protocols:
- Strategy Matrix
- Adaptation Protocol
- Neural Scaling
ASIX (ASIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ASIX (ASIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ASIX (ASIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ASIX (ASIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ASIX Price Prediction
