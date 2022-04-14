Asterix (ASTX) Information

Asterix features the advanced DN404 smart contract code which exemplifies our dedication to setting new standards in the digital asset space.

Originating from the conceptual ERC404, DN404 has been meticulously crafted to redefine NFT divisibility. This innovation not only addresses the limitations of its predecessor but also sets new benchmarks in terms of security, efficiency, and gas optimization in response to the surging demand for more adaptable NFT solutions.