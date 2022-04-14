Asterix (ASTX) Tokenomics
Asterix (ASTX) Information
Asterix features the advanced DN404 smart contract code which exemplifies our dedication to setting new standards in the digital asset space.
Originating from the conceptual ERC404, DN404 has been meticulously crafted to redefine NFT divisibility. This innovation not only addresses the limitations of its predecessor but also sets new benchmarks in terms of security, efficiency, and gas optimization in response to the surging demand for more adaptable NFT solutions.
Asterix (ASTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Asterix (ASTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Asterix (ASTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Asterix (ASTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ASTX Price Prediction
Want to know where ASTX might be heading? Our ASTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
