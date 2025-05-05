Astrafer Price (ASTRAFER)
The live price of Astrafer (ASTRAFER) today is 0.00879068 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.84M USD. ASTRAFER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Astrafer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Astrafer price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 323.40M USD
During today, the price change of Astrafer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Astrafer to USD was $ -0.0016748741.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Astrafer to USD was $ -0.0019833101.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Astrafer to USD was $ -0.00319629738002742.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016748741
|-19.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019833101
|-22.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00319629738002742
|-26.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Astrafer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phantom Galaxies is an open-world online space sim with fast-paced mech combat and a captivating story. ASTRAFER is the governance and utility token of the Phantom Galaxies game universe. Players receive ASTRAFER as mission rewards and from trading items. Additionally, player-owned planets and asteroids are allocated a set amount of ASTRAFER tokens that are emitted to their owners over the course of gameplay. ASTRAFER can be used to upgrade Starfighter mechs, run galactic organisations, and build expansive corporate empires. Check out Phantom Galaxies now to pilot the biggest bad-ass mechas on blockchain!
