Atomic Meta (ATMC) Tokenomics
Atomic Meta (ATMC) Information
Atomic Meta is not just another blockchain project—it is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain ecosystem designed to deliver next-generation mirror trading capabilities and a multi-utility digital economy. With a focus on automation, decentralization, and sustainability, Atomic Meta combines advanced trading algorithms with real-world usability. At the center of this ecosystem is ATMC (Atomic Meta Coin), the native Coin that powers every transaction, utility, and reward mechanism within the network. Unlike typical utility Coin that rely solely on trading demand, ATMC’s value is backed by a reverse mirror trading bot that continuously generates profits and executes strategic buybacks and Coin burns, ensuring price support and supply reduction over time. Atomic Meta aims to bridge the gap between professional trading strategies and retail participation by offering a fully automated, transparent, and blockchain-verified trading experience.
Atomic Meta (ATMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Atomic Meta (ATMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Atomic Meta (ATMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Atomic Meta (ATMC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATMC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATMC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.