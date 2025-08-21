Attarius Price (ATRS)
+0.13%
-7.49%
-38.07%
-38.07%
Attarius (ATRS) real-time price is $0.00149294. Over the past 24 hours, ATRS traded between a low of $ 0.00143891 and a high of $ 0.00164279, showing active market volatility. ATRS's all-time high price is $ 0.102196, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, ATRS has changed by +0.13% over the past hour, -7.49% over 24 hours, and -38.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Attarius is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATRS is 0.00, with a total supply of . Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.00.
During today, the price change of Attarius to USD was $ -0.000120893851373799.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Attarius to USD was $ -0.0006857270.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Attarius to USD was $ -0.0011294664.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Attarius to USD was $ -0.005136436425691523.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000120893851373799
|-7.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006857270
|-45.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011294664
|-75.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005136436425691523
|-77.47%
Attarius Network is an innovative and time-saving platform for web2 developers, players and NFT creators to quickly and easily transition to the world of web3. Providing support for 11+ chains across EVM and non-EVM, Attarius Network works with builders and simple users. What we build: - Developers platform + API + SDK - a management platform and a high level api for blockchain integration. - Non-custodial Attarius Wallet. Key features: - Build 8X faster - save time, money and reduces the risk of errors on blockchain integration - Modular approach to our system allows us not only to add new chains at scale, but also always explore new use cases for our clients - Attarius Network support of different chains across EVM and non-EVM opens up to developers the ability to select the best blockchain for them. - Attarius Network provides a unified API that aggregates data across multiple networks, providing a single interface for managing NFTs and smart contracts over various blockchains. This means developers can deploy multi-chain applications without worrying about fragmenting their user base or managing multiple smart contracts across different networks. - Attarius Wallet provides seamless and secure crypto management experience from a single point and across multiple EVM and non-EVM chains. - Streamlining gas fees - ATRS token simplifies paying transaction costs through unified gas management. With ATRS, users can redeem commissions in different networks with one token, which greatly improves and simplifies user experience. - Efficient Asset Management through Attarius Wallet - creating wallets, managing diverse tokens and NFTs with ease through custom folders and tags, hiding specific NFTs to declutter the wallet interface. Attarius Wallet implements features that specifically target user experience, making it more efficient and convenient.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.