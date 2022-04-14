Attarius (ATRS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Attarius (ATRS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Attarius (ATRS) Information Attarius Network is an innovative and time-saving platform for web2 developers, players and NFT creators to quickly and easily transition to the world of web3. Providing support for 11+ chains across EVM and non-EVM, Attarius Network works with builders and simple users. What we build: Developers platform + API + SDK - a management platform and a high level api for blockchain integration.

Non-custodial Attarius Wallet. Key features: Build 8X faster - save time, money and reduces the risk of errors on blockchain integration

Modular approach to our system allows us not only to add new chains at scale, but also always explore new use cases for our clients

Attarius Network support of different chains across EVM and non-EVM opens up to developers the ability to select the best blockchain for them.

Attarius Network provides a unified API that aggregates data across multiple networks, providing a single interface for managing NFTs and smart contracts over various blockchains. This means developers can deploy multi-chain applications without worrying about fragmenting their user base or managing multiple smart contracts across different networks.

Attarius Wallet provides seamless and secure crypto management experience from a single point and across multiple EVM and non-EVM chains.

Streamlining gas fees - ATRS token simplifies paying transaction costs through unified gas management. With ATRS, users can redeem commissions in different networks with one token, which greatly improves and simplifies user experience.

Efficient Asset Management through Attarius Wallet - creating wallets, managing diverse tokens and NFTs with ease through custom folders and tags, hiding specific NFTs to declutter the wallet interface. Attarius Wallet implements features that specifically target user experience, making it more efficient and convenient. Official Website: https://attarius.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.attarius.com/docs/MultichainNFTAPI/intro Buy ATRS Now!

Attarius (ATRS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Attarius (ATRS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0.102196 $ 0.102196 $ 0.102196 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00146387 $ 0.00146387 $ 0.00146387 Learn more about Attarius (ATRS) price

Attarius (ATRS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Attarius (ATRS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATRS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATRS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATRS's tokenomics, explore ATRS token's live price!

ATRS Price Prediction Want to know where ATRS might be heading? Our ATRS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ATRS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!