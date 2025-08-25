What is Auklora (AUK)

Welcome to Auklora Dive into the ultimate crypto penguin metaverse! Play, earn, and explore in our cozy Solana-powered world. Earn $AUK Tokens Collect coins while playing Auklora and convert them to $AUK tokens. Use our calculator to see how many tokens you can earn! Create your unique penguin avatar with hundreds of clothing items, accessories, and special effects. Stand out in the crowd! Explore the beautiful world of Auklora through these stunning screenshots from our community

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Auklora (AUK) How much is Auklora (AUK) worth today? The live AUK price in USD is 0.00010764 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AUK to USD price? $ 0.00010764 . Check out The current price of AUK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Auklora? The market cap for AUK is $ 107.64K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AUK? The circulating supply of AUK is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AUK? AUK achieved an ATH price of 0.00012434 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AUK? AUK saw an ATL price of 0.00008093 USD . What is the trading volume of AUK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AUK is -- USD . Will AUK go higher this year? AUK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AUK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

