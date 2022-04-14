Discover key insights into Auklora (AUK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Auklora (AUK) Information

Welcome to Auklora

Dive into the ultimate crypto penguin metaverse! Play, earn, and explore in our cozy Solana-powered world.

Earn $AUK Tokens

Collect coins while playing Auklora and convert them to $AUK tokens. Use our calculator to see how many tokens you can earn!

Create your unique penguin avatar with hundreds of clothing items, accessories, and special effects. Stand out in the crowd!

Explore the beautiful world of Auklora through these stunning screenshots from our community