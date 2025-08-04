Auto Price (AUTO)
Auto (AUTO) is currently trading at 3.61 USD with a market cap of $ 275.81K USD. AUTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AUTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUTO price information.
During today, the price change of Auto to USD was $ +0.095383.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Auto to USD was $ -1.5229333720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Auto to USD was $ -1.8193613020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Auto to USD was $ -4.255545420915989.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.095383
|+2.72%
|30 Days
|$ -1.5229333720
|-42.18%
|60 Days
|$ -1.8193613020
|-50.39%
|90 Days
|$ -4.255545420915989
|-54.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Auto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
+2.72%
-9.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on both Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO). What is AUTO? AUTO is the governance token for AutoFarm. AUTO can be used for proposal voting and will receive fees earned from the protocol. Autofarm started with no pre-mine nor pre-sale. AUTO is minted linearly starting from 15 December 2020 and will end approximately during October 2021 (0.008 AUTO/block). To ensure fair distribution, only vault users are able to mine AUTO. Deflationary Tokenomics: Vault fees are used to perform market buy-backs of AUTO and burnt forever. How to obtain AUTO? You can purchase AUTO from PancakeSwap. 🔄 How to Swap Your AUTO Tokens? The process is quick and effortless! Just follow these simple steps: 1️⃣ Visit https://autotokens.netlify.app/ 2️⃣ Connect your wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, etc.) 3️⃣ Confirm the swap — your tokens will be automatically exchanged at a 1:1 ratio
