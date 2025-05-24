Autumn Price (AUTUMN)
The live price of Autumn (AUTUMN) today is 0.00402968 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AUTUMN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Autumn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 378.09 USD
- Autumn price change within the day is -8.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Autumn to USD was $ -0.000384391974552409.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autumn to USD was $ +0.0015542503.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autumn to USD was $ +0.0032058002.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autumn to USD was $ +0.0016644677037675138.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000384391974552409
|-8.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015542503
|+38.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0032058002
|+79.55%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0016644677037675138
|+70.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Autumn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-8.70%
+0.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The four Seasonal Tokens, Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, have been designed so that their prices will slowly oscillate around one another, providing investors with the opportunity to trade the more expensive tokens for the cheaper ones. This allows investors to continually increase the total number of tokens in their investment. The investment can grow in value even if the average price of the tokens doesn't change, because the number of tokens in the investment keeps growing. The tokens have been designed to separate the gambling and investing aspects of cryptocurrency trading. The changes in the relative prices are predictable, and so the opportunity to profit doesn't depend on speculation. Investors who trade tokens for more tokens don't risk a loss, measured in tokens, and they don't inflict a loss on other traders.
