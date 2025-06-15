Averra Finance Price (AVR)
The live price of Averra Finance (AVR) today is 38.75 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Averra Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Averra Finance price change within the day is +5.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVR price information.
During today, the price change of Averra Finance to USD was $ +2.15.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Averra Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Averra Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Averra Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.15
|+5.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Averra Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.84%
+5.86%
+27.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Averra Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project designed to provide passive income through an auto-compounding token model. Operating on the Polygon network, it offers a fixed maximum supply of 15 million tokens, ensuring controlled inflation. The protocol automatically mints new tokens at a rate of 0.4% every 12 hours, which are directly distributed to holders without the need for staking or manual claiming. This mechanism incentivizes long-term holding and participation in the ecosystem. Averra Finance supports multi-chain interoperability, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon, enhancing scalability and flexibility. The project emphasizes decentralized governance, planning to implement community-driven decision-making processes. With features like a hard-capped supply, automatic rewards, and a focus on community engagement, Averra Finance aims to offer a sustainable and user-friendly DeFi experience.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVR to VND
₫1,019,706.25
|1 AVR to AUD
A$59.2875
|1 AVR to GBP
￡28.2875
|1 AVR to EUR
€33.325
|1 AVR to USD
$38.75
