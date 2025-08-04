What is Avery Games (AVERY)

Avery Games is a Web3 gaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to grant players true ownership of digital assets, such as weapons, armor, and collectibles. This enables a player-driven economy where in-game items can be freely bought, sold, or traded independently of game developers. The platform emphasizes interoperability, allowing assets to be utilized across multiple games within the Avery ecosystem, thereby enhancing their value and fostering a cohesive community. Avery Games also empowers its community by enabling players to influence game development through feedback and governance mechanisms facilitated by the $AVERY token. The flagship title, Avery Sword, is a side-scrolling action game that integrates these principles, offering features such as monster hunting, armor upgrades, and a unique merge mechanic for weapons.

Avery Games (AVERY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

