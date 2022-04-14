Avery Games (AVERY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Avery Games (AVERY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Avery Games (AVERY) Information Avery Games is a Web3 gaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to grant players true ownership of digital assets, such as weapons, armor, and collectibles. This enables a player-driven economy where in-game items can be freely bought, sold, or traded independently of game developers. The platform emphasizes interoperability, allowing assets to be utilized across multiple games within the Avery ecosystem, thereby enhancing their value and fostering a cohesive community. Avery Games also empowers its community by enabling players to influence game development through feedback and governance mechanisms facilitated by the $AVERY token. The flagship title, Avery Sword, is a side-scrolling action game that integrates these principles, offering features such as monster hunting, armor upgrades, and a unique merge mechanic for weapons. Official Website: https://www.averygames.com/ Whitepaper: https://averygames.gitbook.io/avery Buy AVERY Now!

Avery Games (AVERY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Avery Games (AVERY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 109.23 $ 109.23 $ 109.23 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 11.00M $ 11.00M $ 11.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 99.30K $ 99.30K $ 99.30K All-Time High: $ 0.298759 $ 0.298759 $ 0.298759 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Avery Games (AVERY) price

Avery Games (AVERY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Avery Games (AVERY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVERY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVERY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVERY's tokenomics, explore AVERY token's live price!

