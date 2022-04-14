Axelar Bridged USDC (AXLUSDC) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
axlUSDC is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of USDC, a dollar stablecoin.
For each unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum.
axlUSDC is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography.
Acquire axlUSDC in three ways:
Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here.
Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar.
Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar
What can your token be used for?
USDC is the ticker for USD Coin. It's a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, issued by Circle, a US company. So, what is axlUSDC, why do we need it, and how can you get it? This post will briefly explain.
USDC is issued on Ethereum – but dApps and users in other ecosystems also value the stablecoin's properties. Many of them use axlUSDC, a wrapped version of USDC that can travel between chains, as a multi-chain stablecoin.
In brief, axlUSDC is generated via cross-chain bridges. These dApps accept a deposit of USDC at an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum, and mint an equivalent amount of axlUSDC on the destination chain (minus fees).
Two key points to understand what axlUSDC is and how it can be used:
For every unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in a Gateway on Ethereum.
Once minted, axlUSDC can flow from chain to chain, without going back through Ethereum.
Gateway addresses on various EVM chains and the token addresses of axlUSDC on various chains are listed in the Axelar docs, here.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Axelar Bridged USDC (AXLUSDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Axelar Bridged USDC (AXLUSDC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AXLUSDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AXLUSDC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
