AZBIT TOKEN (AZ) is a decentralized cryptocurrency asset founded by the Seychelles-based Azbit platform. The Azbit (AZ) token project was announced in 2018 at the Consensus conference held in New York. Azbit Platform provides services such as spot trading, margin trading, initial exchange offerings and more to enterprises and retail private users. As Azbit's native token, the AZ ecosystem is constantly improved on a daily basis in order to empower users and community members. The main focus of AZ Token is to provide all customers with a safe and reliable trading experience, and to become one of the major industry players. AZ Token also acts as a proof of Azbit community member's rights. Holders will have the right to vote on future business decisions, team elections and receive community bonuses.
Understanding the tokenomics of Azbit (AZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
