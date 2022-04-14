b0rder1ess (B01) Tokenomics
b0rder1ess (B01) Information
b0rder1ess is a community-driven ecosystem aiming to expand Web3 beyond existing boundaries. We offer a range of technological solutions and curated NFT collections with a focus on enhancing the stability and functionality of NFTs.
At the heart of b0rder1ess is our innovative tech, crafted in b0rder1ess.1ab. This includes the Native Assurance Protocol (NAP), Avatar Standalone Identity (ASI) dApp, and Self-Organizing Communities (SOC) dApp.
These cutting-edge solutions ensure liquidity, enhance user experience, and foster robust community involvement.
Our NFT collection, created by b0rder1ess.studi0, is pivotal to our ecosystem. It empowers NFT owners to actively engage in governance, influencing the ecosystem's direction through decentralised decision-making.
The driving force behind our ecosystem is the b01 native utility token. This token not only energises various products within our ecosystem but also adds value through unique assurance mechanisms.
b0rder1ess (B01) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for b0rder1ess (B01), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
b0rder1ess (B01) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of b0rder1ess (B01) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of B01 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many B01 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.