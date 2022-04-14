B2SHARE (B2SHARE) Information

Welcome to Bomb.Money

B2SHARE is one of the tokens of protocol BOMB Money. It has two tokens BOMB that is Peg-token and is pegged to BTC algorithmically; Second token is B2SHARE that is reward token, which people can earn in BOMB farms.

$BOMB is an algocoin which is designed to follow the price of BTC. The $BOMB algorithmic token serves as the backbone of a rapidly growing ecosystem aimed towards bringing liquidity and new use cases to the BSC network.

BOMB Money Team