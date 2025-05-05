Baby Czhao Price (BABY CZHAO)
The live price of Baby Czhao (BABY CZHAO) today is 0.00001955 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.68K USD. BABY CZHAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Czhao Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Czhao price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 955.30M USD
During today, the price change of Baby Czhao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Czhao to USD was $ -0.0000000818.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Czhao to USD was $ -0.0000001248.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Czhao to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000000818
|-0.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000001248
|-0.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Czhao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Czhao is a community-driven cryptocurrency aimed at revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi). The project focuses on empowering users through active participation, offering staking, yield farming, and governance features. With a deflationary token model, Baby Czhao rewards long-term holders while promoting transparency, security, and sustainable growth. Its goal is to create a thriving, decentralized ecosystem for financial freedom.
|1 BABY CZHAO to VND
₫0.51445825
|1 BABY CZHAO to AUD
A$0.0000303025
|1 BABY CZHAO to GBP
￡0.0000146625
|1 BABY CZHAO to EUR
€0.000017204
|1 BABY CZHAO to USD
$0.00001955
|1 BABY CZHAO to MYR
RM0.0000834785
|1 BABY CZHAO to TRY
₺0.0007544345
|1 BABY CZHAO to JPY
¥0.0028290805
|1 BABY CZHAO to RUB
₽0.0016212815
|1 BABY CZHAO to INR
₹0.001652366
|1 BABY CZHAO to IDR
Rp0.320491752
|1 BABY CZHAO to KRW
₩0.027380948
|1 BABY CZHAO to PHP
₱0.001085025
|1 BABY CZHAO to EGP
￡E.0.0009913805
|1 BABY CZHAO to BRL
R$0.0001104575
|1 BABY CZHAO to CAD
C$0.000026979
|1 BABY CZHAO to BDT
৳0.002383145
|1 BABY CZHAO to NGN
₦0.0314307305
|1 BABY CZHAO to UAH
₴0.00081328
|1 BABY CZHAO to VES
Bs0.0017204
|1 BABY CZHAO to PKR
Rs0.005511536
|1 BABY CZHAO to KZT
₸0.010124163
|1 BABY CZHAO to THB
฿0.000647105
|1 BABY CZHAO to TWD
NT$0.0006003805
|1 BABY CZHAO to AED
د.إ0.0000717485
|1 BABY CZHAO to CHF
Fr0.000016031
|1 BABY CZHAO to HKD
HK$0.0001515125
|1 BABY CZHAO to MAD
.د.م0.000181033
|1 BABY CZHAO to MXN
$0.00038318