The next-generation meme token with a mission to create real value within the meme coin space. Inspired by the drive for greatness, Baby GOAT is more than just a meme; it’s a powerful community-driven token designed to reward its holders and create lasting impact. In a world full of fleeting hype, Baby GOAT stands out by combining the fun, viral appeal of meme culture with meaningful utility and innovative features. As a rising token in the crypto ecosystem, Baby GOAT is committed to building a decentralized, engaging, and sustainable future where every holder is part of a journey toward financial empowerment and community success. Join us as we bring Baby GOAT to the moon—and beyond!
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Goat (BABYGOAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYGOAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYGOAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.