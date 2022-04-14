Baby Monkey (BONKEY) Tokenomics
Baby Monkey (BONKEY) Information
$BONKEY is a community-driven memecoin that draws inspiration from popular tokens like Doge and Pepe. Originally launched by its creator and later abandoned, $BONKEY was rescued by a dedicated team of community members who believed in its potential. Now fully in the hands of its vibrant community, $BONKEY is backed by passionate traders who are enjoying the ride and pushing the project forward. With its playful and energetic vibe, $BONKEY is more than just a token—it's a movement of people having fun while they trade, all united by their love for Baby Monkey! 🐒😍✨
Baby Monkey (BONKEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Monkey (BONKEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Baby Monkey (BONKEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Monkey (BONKEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONKEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONKEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BONKEY's tokenomics, explore BONKEY token's live price!
BONKEY Price Prediction
Want to know where BONKEY might be heading? Our BONKEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.