Baby Monkey (BONKEY) Information

$BONKEY is a community-driven memecoin that draws inspiration from popular tokens like Doge and Pepe. Originally launched by its creator and later abandoned, $BONKEY was rescued by a dedicated team of community members who believed in its potential. Now fully in the hands of its vibrant community, $BONKEY is backed by passionate traders who are enjoying the ride and pushing the project forward. With its playful and energetic vibe, $BONKEY is more than just a token—it's a movement of people having fun while they trade, all united by their love for Baby Monkey! 🐒😍✨