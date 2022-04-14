Baby PeiPei (BABYPEIPEI) Tokenomics
Baby PeiPei is like the sequel to PeiPei, and it's a fresh start for anyone who missed out on the first one. Let's put our trust in this new generation, the Baby PeiPei generation. Come on, join the Baby PeiPei army with us and let's reach for the moon together
$BabyPeiPei coin has no association with Matt Furie or his creation Pepe the Frog. This token is simply paying homage to a meme we all love and recognize. $BabyPeiPei is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team or roadmap. the coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only.
Baby PeiPei (BABYPEIPEI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby PeiPei (BABYPEIPEI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYPEIPEI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYPEIPEI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.