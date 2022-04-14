Baby PeiPei (BABYPEIPEI) Information

Baby PeiPei is like the sequel to PeiPei, and it's a fresh start for anyone who missed out on the first one. Let's put our trust in this new generation, the Baby PeiPei generation. Come on, join the Baby PeiPei army with us and let's reach for the moon together

$BabyPeiPei coin has no association with Matt Furie or his creation Pepe the Frog. This token is simply paying homage to a meme we all love and recognize. $BabyPeiPei is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team or roadmap. the coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only.