Baby Squid Game (BSG) Information Baby Squid Game is a fully decentralized, hyper-deflationary layer 2 Meme Token hosted on the Binance Smart Chain. BSG has an ambitious mission to become the first BSC Token to perform long-term consistent and strong growth with a progressive hyper-deflationary protocol. The BSG Token supply will experience decreases throughout time as BSG Tokens are consistently burned with our 3% Deflationary Burn Transaction Tax Protocol, which tightens the total supply. It has now been 2 years since BSG has launched and so far over 72% of the total/max supply has been burned! Official Website: https://www.babysquidgame.com/ Whitepaper: https://baby-squid-game-whitepaper.gitbook.io/baby-squid-game-whitepaper/ Buy BSG Now!

Baby Squid Game (BSG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Squid Game (BSG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 129.57K $ 129.57K $ 129.57K All-Time High: $ 0.00000132 $ 0.00000132 $ 0.00000132 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Baby Squid Game (BSG) price

Baby Squid Game (BSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Squid Game (BSG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BSG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BSG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BSG's tokenomics, explore BSG token's live price!

