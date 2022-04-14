Baby Trash (BTRASH) Information

Baby Trash is where garbage meets gains! We’re a fun, chaotic crypto community turning tiny messes into big opportunities. From stinky diapers to stacked wallets, our mission is to embrace the chaos, laugh at the madness, and ride the wildest waves of he crypto world together.

Baby Trash, Tiny trash, The messiest way to the moon. We rake the garbage, you rake the gains. You can buy now or cry later like a baby!