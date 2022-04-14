Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL) Tokenomics

Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL) Information

Backed Alphabet Class A (bGOOGL) is a tracker certificate issued as an ERC-20 token. bGOOGL tracks the price of Alphabet Inc. Class A Common Stock. bGOOGL is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Alphabet Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Official Website:
https://backed.fi
Whitepaper:
https://docs.backed.fi/

Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

All-Time High:
$ 206.47
$ 206.47$ 206.47
All-Time Low:
$ 141.4
$ 141.4$ 141.4
Current Price:
$ 201.3
$ 201.3$ 201.3

Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Backed Alphabet Class A (BGOOGL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BGOOGL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BGOOGL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.