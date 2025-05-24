Backstage Pass Notes Price (NOTES)
The live price of Backstage Pass Notes (NOTES) today is 0.00074629 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOTES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Backstage Pass Notes Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Backstage Pass Notes price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOTES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOTES price information.
During today, the price change of Backstage Pass Notes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Backstage Pass Notes to USD was $ -0.0003922102.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Backstage Pass Notes to USD was $ -0.0003801808.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Backstage Pass Notes to USD was $ -0.00315511085685307.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003922102
|-52.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003801808
|-50.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00315511085685307
|-80.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Backstage Pass Notes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOTES is the utility token powering the ANote Backstage Pass, the premium loyalty program of the ANote Music platform. The ANote Music platform is a marketplace where you can effortlessly earn royalties from some of the worlds most famous music. As you receive music royalties on a daily basis & use the ANote Music network, you will earn NOTES, unlocking higher tiers in the Backstage Pass loyalty program. As a you scale your royalties portfolio, your NOTES scales too. Designed to support both community members and music rights owners, NOTES bridges the gap between Web3 and Web2 technologies, creating a smooth connection that unlocks endless opportunities in the realm of music royalties.
|1 NOTES to VND
₫19.13562189
|1 NOTES to AUD
A$0.0011418237
|1 NOTES to GBP
￡0.0005447917
|1 NOTES to EUR
€0.0006492723
|1 NOTES to USD
$0.00074629
|1 NOTES to MYR
RM0.0031568067
|1 NOTES to TRY
₺0.0290157552
|1 NOTES to JPY
¥0.1063836395
|1 NOTES to RUB
₽0.0593076663
|1 NOTES to INR
₹0.0634868903
|1 NOTES to IDR
Rp12.0369337987
|1 NOTES to KRW
₩1.0195216948
|1 NOTES to PHP
₱0.0412996886
|1 NOTES to EGP
￡E.0.0372249452
|1 NOTES to BRL
R$0.0042090756
|1 NOTES to CAD
C$0.0010224173
|1 NOTES to BDT
৳0.0909279736
|1 NOTES to NGN
₦1.1864667678
|1 NOTES to UAH
₴0.0309859608
|1 NOTES to VES
Bs0.07015126
|1 NOTES to PKR
Rs0.2103940768
|1 NOTES to KZT
₸0.381727335
|1 NOTES to THB
฿0.0242394992
|1 NOTES to TWD
NT$0.0223663113
|1 NOTES to AED
د.إ0.0027388843
|1 NOTES to CHF
Fr0.0006119578
|1 NOTES to HKD
HK$0.0058434507
|1 NOTES to MAD
.د.م0.0068584051
|1 NOTES to MXN
$0.0143586196