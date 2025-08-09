What is Balance AI (BAI)

Balance AI is an open-source protocol that powers a decentralized, blockchain-based machine-learning network. Machine learning models are used collaboratively and are rewarded in $BAI tokens according to the value they offer to the overall system. We are actively working on a pure AI models marketplace using autonomous agents, an incentivised arena in which consumers and producers of the AI products can interact in a trustless, open and transparent context. Balance Protocol nodes (servers and validators) allow effortless access to AI models such as: Generative AI Financial models like hedging, yields optimisation Text2Img model Etc

Balance AI (BAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Balance AI (BAI) Tokenomics

