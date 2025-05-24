Balancer Stable USD Logo

Balancer Stable USD Price (STABAL3)

USD

Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3) Live Price Chart

$1.023
$1.023
+0.20%(1D)

Price of Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3) Today

The live price of Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3) today is 1.022 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STABAL3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Balancer Stable USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Balancer Stable USD price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ -0.000161776418834.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ +0.0021695016.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ +0.0002489592.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ +0.0038817386529042.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000161776418834-0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0021695016+0.21%
60 Days$ +0.0002489592+0.02%
90 Days$ +0.0038817386529042+0.38%

Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Balancer Stable USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.017
$ 1.017

$ 1.026
$ 1.026

$ 1.062
$ 1.062

+0.39%

-0.01%

-0.06%

Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

--
--

0.00
0.00

What is Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3)

STABAL3 to Local Currencies

1 STABAL3 to VND
26,205.102
1 STABAL3 to AUD
A$1.57388
1 STABAL3 to GBP
0.74606
1 STABAL3 to EUR
0.89936
1 STABAL3 to USD
$1.022
1 STABAL3 to MYR
RM4.32306
1 STABAL3 to TRY
39.87844
1 STABAL3 to JPY
¥145.7883
1 STABAL3 to RUB
81.249
1 STABAL3 to INR
87.0233
1 STABAL3 to IDR
Rp16,754.09568
1 STABAL3 to KRW
1,394.2635
1 STABAL3 to PHP
56.52682
1 STABAL3 to EGP
￡E.50.9978
1 STABAL3 to BRL
R$5.79474
1 STABAL3 to CAD
C$1.40014
1 STABAL3 to BDT
124.52048
1 STABAL3 to NGN
1,624.79604
1 STABAL3 to UAH
42.43344
1 STABAL3 to VES
Bs96.068
1 STABAL3 to PKR
Rs288.12224
1 STABAL3 to KZT
522.753
1 STABAL3 to THB
฿33.19456
1 STABAL3 to TWD
NT$30.72132
1 STABAL3 to AED
د.إ3.75074
1 STABAL3 to CHF
Fr0.83804
1 STABAL3 to HKD
HK$8.00226
1 STABAL3 to MAD
.د.م9.39218
1 STABAL3 to MXN
$19.69394