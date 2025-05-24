Balancer Stable USD Price (STABAL3)
The live price of Balancer Stable USD (STABAL3) today is 1.022 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STABAL3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Balancer Stable USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Balancer Stable USD price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ -0.000161776418834.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ +0.0021695016.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ +0.0002489592.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Balancer Stable USD to USD was $ +0.0038817386529042.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000161776418834
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021695016
|+0.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002489592
|+0.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0038817386529042
|+0.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Balancer Stable USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-0.01%
-0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
