Bankera Price (BNK)
The live price of Bankera (BNK) today is 0.117521 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bankera Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 474.08 USD
- Bankera price change within the day is -3.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BNK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Bankera to USD was $ -0.0043783121452407.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bankera to USD was $ +0.0205350436.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bankera to USD was $ +0.0121095636.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bankera to USD was $ +0.0145141523540855.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0043783121452407
|-3.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0205350436
|+17.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0121095636
|+10.30%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0145141523540855
|+14.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bankera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-3.59%
-0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bankera is an operational fork of SpectroCoin. As SpectroCoin to be competitive has developed bank-like infrastructure, but was not intended to become a proper bank, it is releasing Bankera to leverage its regulatory and IT infrastructure to develop a bank for the blockchain era. Bankera as a proper bank will offer payments, investments, and loan and deposit solutions. Later on, it is planing to develop new types of money, such as inflation linked baskets.
|1 BNK to VND
₫3,013.355961
|1 BNK to AUD
A$0.17980713
|1 BNK to GBP
￡0.08579033
|1 BNK to EUR
€0.10224327
|1 BNK to USD
$0.117521
|1 BNK to MYR
RM0.49711383
|1 BNK to TRY
₺4.56921648
|1 BNK to JPY
¥16.75261855
|1 BNK to RUB
₽9.33939387
|1 BNK to INR
₹9.99751147
|1 BNK to IDR
Rp1,895.49973463
|1 BNK to KRW
₩160.54778852
|1 BNK to PHP
₱6.50361214
|1 BNK to EGP
￡E.5.86194748
|1 BNK to BRL
R$0.66281844
|1 BNK to CAD
C$0.16100377
|1 BNK to BDT
৳14.31875864
|1 BNK to NGN
₦186.83723622
|1 BNK to UAH
₴4.87947192
|1 BNK to VES
Bs11.046974
|1 BNK to PKR
Rs33.13152032
|1 BNK to KZT
₸60.1119915
|1 BNK to THB
฿3.81708208
|1 BNK to TWD
NT$3.52210437
|1 BNK to AED
د.إ0.43130207
|1 BNK to CHF
Fr0.09636722
|1 BNK to HKD
HK$0.92018943
|1 BNK to MAD
.د.م1.08001799
|1 BNK to MXN
$2.26110404