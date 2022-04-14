Bankera (BNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bankera (BNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bankera (BNK) Information Bankera is an operational fork of SpectroCoin. As SpectroCoin to be competitive has developed bank-like infrastructure, but was not intended to become a proper bank, it is releasing Bankera to leverage its regulatory and IT infrastructure to develop a bank for the blockchain era. Bankera as a proper bank will offer payments, investments, and loan and deposit solutions. Later on, it is planing to develop new types of money, such as inflation linked baskets. Official Website: https://bankera.com/ Whitepaper: https://bankera.com/Bankera_whitepaper.pdf Buy BNK Now!

Bankera (BNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bankera (BNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.24M $ 1.24M $ 1.24M All-Time High: $ 0.791367 $ 0.791367 $ 0.791367 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.123803 $ 0.123803 $ 0.123803 Learn more about Bankera (BNK) price

Bankera (BNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bankera (BNK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNK's tokenomics, explore BNK token's live price!

