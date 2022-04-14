Bankercoin ($BANK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bankercoin ($BANK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Bankercoin ($BANK) Information

What is the project about? $BANK is combining meme coin excitement into a token that will funnel into a Dao project and future gamification project. What makes your project unique? $BANK is trying to take memecoins to the next generation.

History of your project. A group of Cardano NFT enthusiasts came together to create $BANK as a way to build a community to enjoy future developments, and to attempt to bring the Cardano community together.

What’s next for your project? $BANK is planning holder rewards and NFT "Parking passes" which provide passive income utility, a DAO project launch in September, game NFT drop in Q4, and game tentative launch early 2024. What can your token be used for? $BANK Token can be used to access holder pass, future NFT Mints, future gamification, and potential whitelist opportunities.

Official Website:
https://www.bankercoinada.com
Whitepaper:
https://bankercoinada.com/roadmap.html

Bankercoin ($BANK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bankercoin ($BANK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 2.50T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.65M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00000367
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000000656879
Bankercoin ($BANK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bankercoin ($BANK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BANK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BANK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BANK's tokenomics, explore $BANK token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.