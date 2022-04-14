Bankercoin ($BANK) Tokenomics
Bankercoin ($BANK) Information
What is the project about? $BANK is combining meme coin excitement into a token that will funnel into a Dao project and future gamification project. What makes your project unique? $BANK is trying to take memecoins to the next generation.
History of your project. A group of Cardano NFT enthusiasts came together to create $BANK as a way to build a community to enjoy future developments, and to attempt to bring the Cardano community together.
What’s next for your project? $BANK is planning holder rewards and NFT "Parking passes" which provide passive income utility, a DAO project launch in September, game NFT drop in Q4, and game tentative launch early 2024. What can your token be used for? $BANK Token can be used to access holder pass, future NFT Mints, future gamification, and potential whitelist opportunities.
Bankercoin ($BANK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bankercoin ($BANK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bankercoin ($BANK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bankercoin ($BANK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BANK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BANK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $BANK's tokenomics, explore $BANK token's live price!
$BANK Price Prediction
Want to know where $BANK might be heading? Our $BANK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.