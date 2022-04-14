BankSocial (BSL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BankSocial (BSL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BankSocial (BSL) Information BankSocial™ is a first-of-its-kind Decentralized Financed ("DeFi") peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Our vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset backed lending to the world. Official Website: https://banksocial.io/

BankSocial (BSL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BankSocial (BSL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.96M $ 9.96M $ 9.96M All-Time High: $ 0.00578273 $ 0.00578273 $ 0.00578273 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00099575 $ 0.00099575 $ 0.00099575 Learn more about BankSocial (BSL) price

BankSocial (BSL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BankSocial (BSL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BSL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BSL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BSL's tokenomics, explore BSL token's live price!

