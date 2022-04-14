Banus Finance (BANUS) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Decentralized perpetual futures What makes your project unique? It is the only token with an eternal buyback and burning wall imposed by fees generated on the platform.
History of your project. The Token Sale was successful and ended in a few days with the Hardcap target reached in a few days.
What’s next for your project? Launch the platform with all its features.
What can your token be used for? Stake, passive income, buyback and burn The use of a decentralized exchange (DEX) is a significant step towards the true democratization of finance. In addition to allowing direct and uncomplicated transactions between users without intermediaries, one of the main benefits of a DEX is the wide availability of educational resources and academic information for users.
DEXs operate on the blockchain, all transactions are transparent and verifiable. This provides a high level of security and confidence in transactions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Banus Finance (BANUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BANUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BANUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
