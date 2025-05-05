Battle Buddy Token Price (BBTKN)
The live price of Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.77K USD. BBTKN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Battle Buddy Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Battle Buddy Token price change within the day is -2.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 794.92M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BBTKN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BBTKN price information.
During today, the price change of Battle Buddy Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Battle Buddy Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Battle Buddy Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Battle Buddy Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-66.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Battle Buddy Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.82%
-2.15%
-13.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Battle Buddy Token (BBTKN) is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain designed to support veterans and first responders through a transparent, community-driven donation system. It uses a structured tokenomics model with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, dedicating 15% directly to veteran and first responder groups. The project leverages Solana’s high throughput and low fees for secure, cost-effective transactions and decentralized governance, with periodic community votes on fund allocation. BBTKN is structured for long-term sustainability, with plans to transition to a nonprofit organization by 2027 to ensure regulated management is carried out past 2039 and possibly farther.
