Bean Cash (BITB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bean Cash (BITB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bean Cash (BITB) Information Bean Cash has a maximum coin supply of 50 billion virtual beans, approximately 2380 times more than Bitcoin's supply. It will take 96 years before all of Bitbean's supply is fully available. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement a 20MB block size limit. Bitbean has a confirmation time of 1 minute. Official Website: http://beancash.org/ Buy BITB Now!

Bean Cash (BITB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bean Cash (BITB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 50.00B $ 50.00B $ 50.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 812.70K $ 812.70K $ 812.70K All-Time High: $ 0.04238256 $ 0.04238256 $ 0.04238256 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00001625 $ 0.00001625 $ 0.00001625 Learn more about Bean Cash (BITB) price

Bean Cash (BITB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bean Cash (BITB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BITB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BITB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BITB's tokenomics, explore BITB token's live price!

BITB Price Prediction Want to know where BITB might be heading? Our BITB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BITB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!