Bear Inu (BEAR) Information

What is the project about? Bear inu is a play2earn meme coin that is traded on 3 large exchange already and is fully verified and audited by CertiK

What makes your project unique? We are the only project that take s the Bear Market and gives the people who lost money in it the ability to share their stories in the community and a chance to regain some of these losses by playing and earning tokens

History of your project. We first launched on uniswap, the p2b exchange, and now on Lbank exchanage. we have a fully developed game that allows people to earn tokens directly when winning. we have a DEX made and will soon be published as well. we have

What’s next for your project? we will soon introduce the DEX to the world we will also share the NFT drop with the world as well in the very near future

What can your token be used for? it can be used to play and earn tokens on our game, as well as soon to purchase the NFTs as well