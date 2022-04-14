Bear (BEAR) Tokenomics
Bear ($BEAR) is a unique and charming meme coin that has captured the hearts of the cryptocurrency community. It derives its name and inspiration from a lovable canine companion belonging to one of the co-founders of Avalanche, a prominent blockchain platform. The absence of a traditional roadmap sets Bear apart, emphasizing a laid-back and fun approach to its development.
Unlike many cryptocurrencies that detail a structured plan for future development, Bear relies on the spontaneous and endearing nature of its canine muse. The absence of a formal roadmap doesn't imply a lack of ambition; rather, it suggests a commitment to embracing the organic growth and community-driven spirit that has become synonymous with meme coins.
Bear (BEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bear (BEAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.